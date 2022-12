Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Winchester and Airways because of downed power lines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a car hit a utility pole and overturned Wednesday night near the Memphis airport, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard.

The person died at the scene.

MLGW's outage map shows no power outages in the area.