One killed, one injured in early morning shooting on N. Watkins, say police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two men were shot , one of them killed, early Tuesday morning.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of N. Watkins, south of Chelsea Ave., about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Police said two men were found shot and one died on the scene. The other was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.