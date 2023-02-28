One killed, one injured in early morning shooting on N. Watkins, say police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two men were shot, one of them killed, early Tuesday morning.
MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of N. Watkins, south of Chelsea Ave., about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Police said two men were found shot and one died on the scene. The other was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.