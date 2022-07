The Memphis Fire Department said the house that was set on fire was considered vacant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a vacant house in Frayser was set on fire Wednesday night.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at 4449 Suncrest Dr. at 10:19 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 10:30 p.m.

During the interior search firefighters found a person dead in the living room area. The age and sex of the person has not been determined at this time.

Press Release: Residential Fire @ 4449 Suncrest Dr. (Fire Fatality) pic.twitter.com/1yyQro1fkf — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) July 7, 2022

The investigation determined that the cause was arson in the living room area.