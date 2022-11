It happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Memphis police, it happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the person responsible drove away.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

