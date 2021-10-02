Deadly house fire under investigation in Tipton County

Anyone with information should contact the Tipton County Sheriff's Office at 901-475-3300 or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. — A deadly house fire is under investigation in Tipton County.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office said the fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Patricia Lane in Drummonds.

The Tipton County Fire Department along with six other fire departments were called to the scene.

While fighting the fire, a body was found inside the home.

Tipton County detectives are investigating with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bomb and Arson division.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis to determine the identity as well as the cause of death.

“Any loss of life is tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased” Sheriff Shannon Beasley said. “We are in the early stages of the investigation and will work to determine where the fire began and how. I would like to thank all the different agencies that responded to assist us with this investigation.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.