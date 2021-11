The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the westbound Chelsea Avenue exit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after an early morning crash on Interstate 40 in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the 2-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the westbound Chelsea Avenue exit.

Police said a woman died on the scene.

No charges have been filed and police said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.