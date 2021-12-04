2 dead, 2 injured after Memphis gas station shooting

Police said a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl died and a 16-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy are in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died and two people were injured after a shooting Friday night at a gas station in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police said a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl died and a 16-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy are in non-critical condition.

At 9:35 pm, Officers made the scene of a shooting at 3885 Elvis Presley where they located 3 victims. 2 juveniles xported to LeB, 1 critical and 1 non-critical. One female adult xported to ROH non-critical. Suspects fled in a blue 4dr Nissan Maxima. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 4, 2021

According to police, the victims were at the gas pump inside a red Infiniti when a dark-colored Nissan pulled up and fired multiple shots. The suspect's car then left but was later found.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and police have made no arrests as of Saturday morning.

If you have any tips, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.