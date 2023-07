MPD officers responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Mendenhall, north of Knight Arnold Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said one man was detained after a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. July 26, 2023, in the 3100 block of Mendenhall, north of Knight Arnold Rd. They found one man shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they did detain one man.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.