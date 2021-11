According to police, it happened late Friday night on Ketchum Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to a shots fired call at 11:45 p.m. at 2375 Ketchum Rd.

Police said the suspect(s) left the shooting in an SUV-type vehicle.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting and police have yet to make any arrests.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.