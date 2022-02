The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly shooting at the Penny Pantry store on Breckenwood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon at a store in Northaven.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting about 1:45 p.m. at the Penny Pantry in the 4900 block of Breckenwood Drive in northwest Shelby County. They found a man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.