The search is underway for the shooter.

GREENWOOD, Miss — Police say 10 people were shot, two fatally, at a gathering after a funeral in Mississippi.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that 42-year-old Jonathan Pitts and his 41-year-old sister, Katrina Pitts, died Saturday night. The two siblings were from Chicago.

Investigators say the Pittses and other Chicago relatives were in Greenwood to attend their grandmother's funeral.