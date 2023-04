Police said they have one male suspect detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in the Parkway Village neighborhood on Monday night.

MPD said the incident took place in the 3600 block of Chesterwood Drive. This location is in the Fox Hollow Townhomes.

MPD said they responded at 7:21 p.m. and located one victim who was found dead on the scene.

