MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help in the search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue. A man was found dead on the scene.

Police said the suspect, a man, knows the victim and fled the area after the shooting.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

