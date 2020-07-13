Three people killed in two separate shootings Sunday night and Monday morning in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say at least three people were killed in two separate shootings Sunday night into Monday morning.
The first shooting happened late Sunday night in the 3500 block of Watauga. Police officers found a man shot and dead at the scene. They have not said what led to the shooting, and there is no suspect information. The man’s identity has not been released.
Just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, police say a man who had been shot showed up at the Tillman Station. Investigators say he had been shot in the 2800 block of Nathan. When officers arrived at the shooting scene, they say they found two other men shot to death. Police say the victims knew the shooter, who ran from the scene in red shorts. Further description has not been released.
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.