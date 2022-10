A shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers reported that they responded close to 4 a.m. and located a male victim at the scene. This victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information to share at this time, but anyone with information related to this incident can call (901) 528 CASH with tips.