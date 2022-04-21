Death investigation at Midtown Memphis McDonald's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at a Midtown McDonald's.
According to MPD, officers were called to the McDonald's in the 1300 block of Poplar near Cleveland Thursday, where a person was found dead in a vehicle.
Employees who work at that McDonald's told ABC24 that they had been smelling something and that the SUV the body was found in had been there for several days, but, nobody had called police.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.