Death investigation at Midtown Memphis McDonald's

Employees told ABC24 the vehicle had been there several days.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at a Midtown McDonald's.

According to MPD, officers were called to the McDonald's in the 1300 block of Poplar near Cleveland Thursday, where a person was found dead in a vehicle.

Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1300 block of Poplar. A deceased party was located inside of a vehicle. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/HA14U3dGyc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 21, 2022

Employees who work at that McDonald's told ABC24 that they had been smelling something and that the SUV the body was found in had been there for several days, but, nobody had called police.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.