SCSO says this is an active investigation; anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found at a home in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

According to SCSO, a person was found shot around 5:54 a.m. at a home in the 12400 block of Noble Oak Dr.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 16, 2020

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.