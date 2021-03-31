Deputies recovering from opioid exposure after woman found unconscious

Two children have been placed in DCS custody

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Two Tipton County deputies are recovering after being exposed to opioids while trying to help an unconscious woman.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Walton Loop in Covington on Tuesday, March 30 around 9 p.m. in regards to an unconscious woman.

When deputies arrived they immediately began administering Narcan.

The woman became alert and instantly became combative with deputies. During the struggle one of the deputies was exposed to what is believed to be a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic and began to lose consciousness.

The deputy was also given a dose of Narcan and was stabilized. Another deputy on scene also began experiencing symptoms of possible exposure. Both deputies were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton for treatment, where they are in stable condition.

Two children were at the home at the time of the incident and it was one of those children who called 911.

The Department of Children Services was immediately contacted. The children have been temporarily placed in the custody of another by DCS.

Mallary Paige Ferguson, 33, refused further medical treatment after the Narcan. She has been arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Child Endangerment, and multiple counts of Reckless Endangerment. She is currently being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.