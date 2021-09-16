Derek Chauvin to be arraigned Thursday for alleged civil rights violation

This indictment alleges Chauvin deprived a 14-year-old of his rights when held his knee on the boy's neck and upper back while he was handcuffed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Sept. 14, 2021

On Thursday Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is scheduled to be arraigned for allegedly violating a teenager's civil rights in 2017.

The indictment alleges Chauvin, who is white, deprived the Black teenager of his rights when held his knee on the 14-year-old's neck and upper back while the boy was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

A similar hold was used by Chauvin on Floyd during his May 2020 arrest in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin was convicted this year on state charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison and is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.