x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man gets 18 years in prison for supplying heroin to Memphis street gang

Derrick Johnson was one of several major suppliers of heroin for a Memphis street gang in 2017.
Credit: Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 59-year-old man convicted earlier this year as a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison. 

The Shelby County district attorney's office said a jury in February convicted Derrick Johnson on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell heroin, a controlled substance, over 150 grams.

RELATED: More than 2,500 drugs seized by U.S. Customs in Memphis since October

Johnson was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Memphis Police Department's Organized Crime Unit. According to evidence in the trial, Johnson was one of several major suppliers of heroin for the Dixie Homes Murda Squad in 2017.

RELATED: Woman busted on I-40 carrying enough fentanyl to kill 4.5 million people

The investigation outlined the narcotics supply chain that included gang members using multiple cellphones in arranging to drop off large amounts of money at Johnson's home on Goodland Avenue in exchange for heroin that was sometimes mixed with fentanyl. 

Investigators said Johnson sold up to 500 grams – more than a pound – of heroin to the street-level dealers in the gang. 

Another dealer and some two dozen gang members have been convicted or pled guilty in the case.

Related Articles

In Other News

Day 3 of testimony in trial of Billy Ray Turner for murder of Lorenzen Wright