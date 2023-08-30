DeSoto County deputy injured after pursuit in Memphis ends in car crash

The deputy was taken to Regional One Hospital with non-critical injuries, according to MPD.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a DeSoto County deputy is in the hospital after a car crash during a pursuit in Memphis.

MPD said DeSoto County chased a car into Memphis.

The suspects hit a DeSoto County law enforcement car and ran away, according to Memphis police.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place on Third Street south of Holmes Road.

One deputy was taken to Regional One Hospital with non-critical injuries, according to MPD.