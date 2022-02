Investigators said James Long is a registered sex offender who was last seen in a silver or gray passenger car with a woman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s department is searching for a wanted sex offender who they said cut off his ankle monitor and took off.

He is 6’1” tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on James Long’s whereabouts is asked to call Desoto County Detectives at 662-469-8714 or email bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.