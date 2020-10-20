Fire truck, equipment stolen from Desoto County fire station

If you have any information, please call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi — The Desoto County Fire Department is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen fire truck and other equipment.

In a Facebook post, the department said the Alphaba, Cockrum, & Ingrams Mill (ACI) Fire Department Station at ‪4735 Red Banks Road South was burglarized sometime between Thursday night, Oct. 15, and Friday night, Oct. 16. A fire truck, along with hand tools, a generator, chainsaw, and batteru powered tools were taken.

They are asking for the public to keep a lookout for the following:

Brush Fire truck- A single cab white ford pickup with a flat bed...that includes a brush firefighting skid unit and water tank.

Generator: Honda EU2000 with a fixed utility light.

Battery Tool: Milwaukee battery powered tools. (Saw Zaw, Chain Zaw, light)

Gas Chain Saw: Poulan Chainsaw

Tool Box: Various Hand tools