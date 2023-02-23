Man who set woman on fire, kidnapped girl and threatened to set her on fire, sentenced to 28 years

Jeremy Manning led Memphis Police on a chase between Tennessee and Mississippi in 2019 after he told an officer he would kill the girl.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who investigators said set a woman on fire, kidnapped a 3-year-old girl and threatened to set her on fire, then led police on a chase between Memphis and Mississippi will spend 28 years in prison.

Memphis Police said they were informed Jeremy Manning was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Feb. 17, 2023.

It all began about 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2019, in Olive Branch, Mississippi, when investigators said Manning set his girlfriend on fire, then took off with her 3-year-old niece. The woman was taken to the hospital with second and third-degree burns.

About an hour and a half later, Memphis Police said an officer was in Hickory Hill when a white Cadillac CTS pulled up to him, then told the officer he would set the little girl in the back seat on fire if he couldn’t use a phone. Investigators said when the officer walked toward the vehicle, Manning took off, but then approached officers in another parking lot and told them he would set the girl on fire, before taking off again.

MPD said Manning led them on an 11-mile chase, back to Olive Branch. Investigators said Manning stopped in the 4600 block of Tacoma Place but drove off again when officers tried to take him into custody. They said Manning then dropped the little girl off in the 4100 block of La Paloma Lane, where she was safely recovered.

At this point, MPD said Manning drove through the neighborhood, struck two squad cars injuring two officers (who were non-critical), then took off running when the vehicle would not continue.

Manning was captured a short time later, and Memphis Police said he was turned over to DeSoto County since the kidnapping and arrest happened there.

In 2020, MPD officers were awarded a Medal of Valor for saving the girl’s life. Those involved were Lt. Colonel Badgett, Lt. Hopkins, Officer Hibler, Officer Self, Officer Butler, Officer Johnson, and Officer Hightower.