FBI & U.S. Attorney's Office team up to fight violent crime in Desoto County

The program is a statewide initiative, with emphasis placed on key areas in the state. Just last week, an initiative was launched in Jackson, Mississippi.



“Regarding the reason to do it here, this is a key location for the area in the state - large population in state. Also, key location in connection to Memphis that has a spike in violent crime,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby. “This is a proactive approach that we are dealing with our key partners here. This is not to identify or draw a light that something is happening in a specific area. But to share that we are engaged and handle these situations as they arise.”