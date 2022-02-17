FBI & U.S. Attorney's Office team up to fight violent crime in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI and U.S. Attorney's office are teaming up with law enforcement in Desoto County to help fight crime in the area by launching a violent gun reduction and interdiction program.
Officials said law enforcement will focus on crime categories such as business robberies, carjackings, and gun and drug-related offenses.
The program is a statewide initiative, with emphasis placed on key areas in the state. Just last week, an initiative was launched in Jackson, Mississippi.
“Regarding the reason to do it here, this is a key location for the area in the state - large population in state. Also, key location in connection to Memphis that has a spike in violent crime,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby. “This is a proactive approach that we are dealing with our key partners here. This is not to identify or draw a light that something is happening in a specific area. But to share that we are engaged and handle these situations as they arise.”
Authorities said they will also focus on gang violence and crime, as well as offenses involving minors.