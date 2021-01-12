Search happening now in Desoto County for murder suspect

21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor is wanted for murder out of Quitman County, Mississippi.

HORN LAKE, Miss — Law enforcement from across Desoto County, Mississippi, are searching for a murder suspect out of Quitman County.

The Public Information officer with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said Horn Lake Police received a tip Thursday morning that 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor was in the city. Officers arrived at the home in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks in Horn Lake, but said Taylor ran away.

Horn Lake Police have been joined by Desoto deputies and Southaven officers in their search of the area.

The Quitman County Sheriff's office said Taylor is wanted for a double murder on October 24, 2021 at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments on Jones Street in Crenshaw. Investigators said five people were shot, and two died. The other three injured have been released from Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Taylor is wanted on two counts of aggravated felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said he's also a person of interest in shootings in Tate and Panola Counties dating back to 2019.

Investigators said Taylor is from Desoto County.

Taylor is described as 5’9” to 5’11” tall and bout 130 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, white-washed jeans, and an orange t-shirt.