DeSoto County student made school threat to "fit in"

A 12-year-old student wrote threatening statements on an index card, which several other students witnessed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Central Middle School student is undergoing an evaluation after making school threats to "fit in".

The Southaven Police Department said, officers were sent to the school Thursday due to threatening comments that a 12-year-old student had written on an index card, which several other students witnessed.

The student was identified and interviewed by detectives. During the interview, the student told detectives that the statements were written to "fit in with other people".

While talking to the student, detectives determined that there was no legitimate threat or safety concern for the school.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Southaven Police Department was made aware of a possible... Posted by Southaven Police Department on Friday, December 2, 2022

The folllowing information was emailed to parents Thursday evening:

DeSoto Central Middle School Parents:

After school on Thursday, December 1st, DeSoto Central Middle School administrators were alerted to an alleged threat of violence. The Southaven Police Department and school administrators immediately began an investigation into the allegation. The DeSoto Central Administration and law enforcement officials identified the individual and ensured that the matter was resolved. Thank you to the Southaven Police Department and the DeSoto Central Middle School staff for their ongoing cooperation and for taking steps to ensure the safety of our students.

ABC24 asked the DeSoto County School District if/when the student will be allowed to return to school. We were told that DCSD does not discuss individual student discipline.