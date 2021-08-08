DeSoto County teacher charged with driving drunk

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi — A DeSoto County teacher has been charged with driving drunk.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department says they stopped Steven Vinson early Sunday morning and arrested him for driving under the influence. Vinson is listed as a teacher at DeSoto Central Middle School. The school's website lists Vinson as a physical education teacher. He also is an assistant baseball coach at DeSoto Central High School.
Vinson was released on a $750 bond and is expected in court August 16.