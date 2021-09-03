Detroit man busted in Middle Tennessee with Fentanyl pills in a Baby Yoda toy

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Zave Garry of Detroit was arrested August 27, 2021.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Michigan man is charged in Middle Tennessee after investigators said he was trying to sell Fentanyl pills that were hidden in a Baby Yoda Star Wars toy.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Zave Garry of Detroit was arrested August 27, 2021. Deputies found 176 Fentanyl pills, which they said were pressed and stamped to look like 30mg tablets of Roxicodone.

Investigators said Garry was out on bond from Coffee County, where he had been arrested with 157 of the same type of pills two weeks earlier. They said they also linked him to an intercepted shipment of about 1,000 pills that were meant to be sold in Rutherford County.

Garry is charged with felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI drugs and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a bond of $150,000. A hearing is set for September 7th.