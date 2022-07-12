x
Dog snatcher steals $5500 Doberman Pincher puppy, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly entered Petland Pet Store and stole a $5500 Doberman Pincher puppy Friday, July 1.

According to MPD, the man walked out of the store with the dog after asking to see it, driving off in a white SUV that police said they believe was a Lexus.

Anyone with information or tips about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274. MPD said people can also submit anonymous tips online by visiting http://www.crimestopmem.org.

People can be eligible for a $2000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest, MPD said.

