Dog snatcher steals $5500 Doberman Pincher puppy, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly entered Petland Pet Store and stole a $5500 Doberman Pincher puppy Friday, July 1.
According to MPD, the man walked out of the store with the dog after asking to see it, driving off in a white SUV that police said they believe was a Lexus.
Anyone with information or tips about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274. MPD said people can also submit anonymous tips online by visiting http://www.crimestopmem.org.
People can be eligible for a $2000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest, MPD said.