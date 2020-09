Merterrious Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A man in Southaven has been charged after police say he was spotted throwing a dog from an overpass onto I-55.

It happened about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday along the Highway 302 overpass at I-55. Southaven police say a man later identified as Merterrious Johnson was seen throwing a dog off the overpass.

Johnson was found nearby and arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.