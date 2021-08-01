DOJ & FBI say Mid-Southerners who took part in U.S. Capitol riot will face charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced today that his office, in coordination with the Memphis Field Division Office of the FBI, will investigate and charge any potential violations of federal law at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 committed by individuals from the Western District of Tennessee.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law. We are working closely with our partners at the FBI, who are actively investigating to gather evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted,” Dunavant said. “Any person who traveled from West Tennessee to commit federal crimes in Washington, D.C., as well as anyone who conspired with them or aided or abetted such lawlessness will be aggressively prosecuted by this office.”