Community reacts to DOJ investigating the City of Memphis and MPD

“Every American deserves fair, constitutional, nondiscriminatory policing…Every American,” said Kristen Clarke, DOJ Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday, the Department of Justice opened a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department.

The news has drawn plenty of reaction from a range of voices including Memphians and longtime critics of how the Memphis Police Department operates.

Criminal Defense Attorney Claiborne Ferguson said a DOJ investigation into the City and Memphis Police Department is serious business and should not be taken lightly; however, some community members are not too sold on this investigation bringing any changes.

It is a natural right that some residents have said Memphis Police has wronged.

“We put our lives in your hands, and you’re taking them,” said Hassan Yokub, a Memphis resident.

After the death of Tyre Nichols by the hands of five former Memphis Police officers, the City of Memphis requested help from Community-Oriented Policing Solutions (COPS) to review MPD’s policies. Thursday, the DOJ announced an official investigation into the city and MPD.

“We received multiple reports of officers escalating encounters with community members resulting in excessive force,” said Clarke.

Along with excessive force, the DOJ will also look into whether or not MPD engages in racially discriminatory practices with respect to Black residents and unlawful stops, searches and arrests.

Ferguson has represented clients in excessive force cases and recently had cases dismissed involving MPD’s disbanded Scorpion Unit.

“Over the last 25 years that I’ve been doing this, it does seem to be that the training within the Memphis Police Department has continued to become lower and lower in quality. I’m hoping this will be used to reeducate and bring the standards back up within the Memphis Police Department,” said Ferguson.

It is different for others such as Hassan Yokub who said he has been roughed up by MPD and had friends die at the hands of Memphis officers. He said he has no hope that change will happen. “If I’m watching this when I’m a kid, in my mind and everyone else’s mind in the Black community, how can we trust you? How can we trust you?” asked Yokub.