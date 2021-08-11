Double homicide, one was a teenager

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss — Tuesday night right before 10 pm, Coahoma County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in Coahoma, Mississippi.
Multiple victims were found on the scene. One, Regina Smith Hopkins, was pronounced dead when the deputies arrived on scene. Three were taken to a hospital in Clarksdale, where a 14-year-old male died from his injuries.
Coahoma County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has opened an investigation on the incident.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Coahoma County Sheriff's investigative division at (662) 624-3085 ext. 178.