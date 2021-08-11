Double homicide, one was a teenager

Multiple victims were taken to an emergency room in Clarksdale, MS Tuesday night.

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss — Tuesday night right before 10 pm, Coahoma County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in Coahoma, Mississippi.

Multiple victims were found on the scene. One, Regina Smith Hopkins, was pronounced dead when the deputies arrived on scene. Three were taken to a hospital in Clarksdale, where a 14-year-old male died from his injuries.

Coahoma County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has opened an investigation on the incident.