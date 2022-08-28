Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

Officers said they located a man in the lobby with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. Police said the man then told them that 3 suspects tried to take his car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member.

One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.

Officers said they located this "victim/suspect" in the lobby of the hotel with a gunshot wound to his left ankle.

Police said that, after watching security cameras located on the southeast side of the building, the victim/suspect did leave his vehicle running and unattended for a time.

According to MPD's account of the footage, the victim/suspect headed toward the carjacking suspects and began shooting while simultaneously running.

One suspect was able to place the vehicle into drive and rolled into a Green Chevy Camaro about 20 feet before it stopped, according to MPD. Two of the suspects fled the scene in an either grey of black Infiniti G37 4-door sedan heading southbound on Front Street, according to MPD.