'This thing’s really getting out of hand': Downtown Memphis car break-ins a concern for tourism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 30 car break-ins at one time took place over the weekend in downtown Memphis.

Memphis Tourism’s president said the crime has gotten way out of control. It’s not good news for anyone.

“It’s not just a Memphis problem. This is going on literally all over the country," said Memphis Tourism's Kevin Kane. "It happens in church parking lots when people are in church. It happens in grocery store parking lots.”

In other words where there are a lot of cars – empty – with their owner pre-occupied.

“I hope we can combat it a little more effectively than what we’re currently doing," said Kane. "It’s a tough situation, a carload of people can hit a parking lot and they can literally bust in one, two dozen cars in a matter of minutes and they’re gone.”

Just Saturday night, Memphis police reported a call of 30 cars burglarized in the 200 block of Wagner Place.

Kane explained how break-ins are impacting tourism in the city.

“It’s serious, this thing’s really getting out of hand,” said Kane, who also explained word of mouth about cities is still a major driving factor when it comes to tourists visiting a city.

Kane shared Memphis Tourism is working with the Downtown Memphis Commission, as well as Memphis police, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on helping with security.

“The Downtown Commission or the downtown area is talking about expanding their Blue Suede Brigade patrol, hours of operation in the downtown area," explained Kane. "Most of our hotels do have security on-site but even with that you can’t effectively cover every square inch of a parking lot.”

SCSO'S Operation Jingle Bells – going until January 3 – is aimed at higher patrol where Memphians shop.

“Those calls come to us," said Kane. "Especially if it’s businesses within the tourism and hospitality industry regardless of what part of town they’re in. We certainly hear them. We hear from the guests and out-of-towners that have been victimized.”

Meanwhile, with next year ahead of large-scale events plus more folks out shopping, keep your car secure.