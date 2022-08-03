Three teens arrested and charged in downtown Memphis shooting that killed boy and injured girl

The three suspects were arrested Saturday in the shooting that happened earlier this month at Riverside Drive and Beale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested and charged in a shooting downtown in early March that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old girl.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force said the three suspects were arrested Saturday in the shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Riverside Drive and Beale Street. Memphis Police said a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured and taken to Le Bonheur.

Family and friends identified the boy killed as Rodriques Minor, or 'Lil Rocky.' His coaches and mentors told ABC24 on Tuesday that Minor and a 16-year-old girl weren't the intended targets.

The marshals said on March 25, warrants were issued for the three unidentified teen boys – two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old - for reckless homicide, deploying a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Marshals working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s and Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Teams located the teen suspects Saturday. One was arrested at a home in the 2500 block of Davey Drive, another at a home in the 2000 block of Nedra, and the third at a home in the 2000 block of Joe Brooks Drive – all in Memphis.

Further details on what led to the shooting have not been released.