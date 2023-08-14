Memphis leaders looking to change the traffic heading into downtown after Sunday mass shooting

A similar plan was in effect up until a few months ago, according to Mayor Jim Strickland, but was stopped due to complaints from business owners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, Memphis city leaders are once again looking for a solution after another violent crime in the downtown area.

A mass shooting 2:30 a.m. on Sunday sent eight people to the hospital. Two were in critical condition but are currently stable, according to Memphis Police.



The incident follows another shooting at the beginning of the summer on Beale Street, which happened in broad daylight. In the past, solutions involved enforcing a curfew, or increasing security, but now leaders are trying a different approach.

“If we don’t do something fast, we’re going to lose the city,” said Robb Hunter, who owns the Robusto Cigar Bar down the block from where the shooting took place.

Multiple gunshots at the intersection of BB King and Peabody left damage that can still be seen days later. Several bullet holes remain at the downtown Hooters restaurant, and one bullet even broke a window at the Hampton Inn.

“I’ve been here 13 years on this block, nothing like that has ever happened,” said Hunter.



Talks are already underway between MPD, the Downtown Memphis Commission and local businesses to cut down the chances of any repeat events.



Memphis mayoral candidate and DMC President and CEO Paul Young said this will potentially involve shifting car traffic to other areas in favor of pedestrians. How big this enforcement is going to be is still up for debate.

“We want to see how we can push that traffic a little further away, to make it less entertaining to do that type of activity and make it pedestrian-oriented so that people are walking and feeling safe,” said Young.



However, business owners like Hunter are concerned about this plan and are worried this could limit the foot traffic in the Downtown area. Instead, he wants to see new initiatives to slow drivers down and a greater police presence.

“My suggestion is speed bumps. My suggestion is we put boots on the ground,” said Hunter, “Memphis is a great city with great opportunity and potential, business development, business growth, but that is not going to happen if we don’t do something immediately.”



This would not be the first time the city considered a traffic plan downtown. In an interview, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said one was in place up until a few months ago. He said it stopped because of similar complaints of causing a decrease in business foot traffic.