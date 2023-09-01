Interstate shooting leaves woman in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting occurred on I-40 West near Jackson Avenue early Friday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Sept. 1 just before 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Crump Boulevard, where they found a woman injured.
She was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
According to MPD, the shooting happened on I-40 West near the Jackson Avenue Exit. No suspect information has been reported.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).