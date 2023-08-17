Man arrested after firing shots in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday, the Memphis Police Department said a man was arrested for firing shots in Downtown Memphis.
At around 1:30 a.m., officers said they responded to a shots fired call at Peabody and Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they saw 41-year-old Kevin Smith firing a handgun, according to MPD. When officers told him to drop the gun, he put the gun on the ground, and officers said they took him into custody without incident.
Smith was charged with reckless endangerment and is being held in the Shelby County Jail, police said.
No injuries have been reported from the incident, according to Memphis police.