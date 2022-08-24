Surveillance video released of suspect in weekend shooting in downtown Memphis

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the 400 block of South Front Street near Huling Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance videos and pictures of a man wanted in a shooting in downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the 400 block of South Front Street near Huling Ave. They found several shell casings of different calibers, but no victim at that time.

Police said the officers were then called to the 800 block of E H Crump, where they found the person who was shot. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical. Their condition has not been updated.

Investigators said video showed the suspect running from the shooting scene on South Front, headed eastbound on Huling Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.