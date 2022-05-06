Downtown Memphis shooting sends multiple young people to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple young people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis Saturday night. The four victims' ages were 19, 20, 20 and 25.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers said they responded to a shooting at Front Street and Monroe Avenue at 11:20 p.m. Officers said they located one victim at the scene and transported this victim to Baptist East non-life threatening injuries.
Officers then said they located two additional victims at 75 Jefferson Avenue. One was uninjured the other was transported to Methodist University with non-life threatening injuries.
A fourth victim arrived by private vehicle at Methodist University. This is an ongoing investigation. ABC 24 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.