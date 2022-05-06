Downtown Memphis shooting sends multiple young people to hospital

The victims are 19, 20 and 25 years old. ABC 24 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple young people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis Saturday night. The four victims' ages were 19, 20, 20 and 25.

At 2:56 am, officer were called to the 1200 Block of Perkins Terrace for shots fired. Officers located one male shot who was transported to ROH critical. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/DvDFckHJK3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2022

Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers said they responded to a shooting at Front Street and Monroe Avenue at 11:20 p.m. Officers said they located one victim at the scene and transported this victim to Baptist East non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then said they located two additional victims at 75 Jefferson Avenue. One was uninjured the other was transported to Methodist University with non-life threatening injuries.