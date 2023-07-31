MPD identifies man killed in shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday night

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday night, and the search continues for answers.

MPD officers said they responded about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday July 30, 2023, to a shooting near B.B. King Blvd. and G.E. Patterson Ave. (MPD originally reported as near B.B. King Blvd. and Lt. George W. Lee Ave).

Investigators said they found a 28-year-old man, later identified as Derrick Hillard, shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said a second person told officers they heard several gunshots, and the back window of their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

