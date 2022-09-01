Fourth suspect charged after police officer shot during "ambush" in southwest Memphis

An affidavit said Drama Compton tried to run away but officers were able to catch him after a brief foot chase.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fourth man is charged after investigators said a Memphis police officer was "ambushed" and shot in southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to an officer shooting at about 12:45 p.m. near Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Ostego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.

While responding to the shooting, a second Memphis police officer was hurt in a crash involving a 73-year-old civilian.

An arrest affidavit said police were checking the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle trying to find a dark gray Infiniti Q40 that was responsible for the shooting. The affidavit said officers saw an Infiniti matching the description and a silver Infiniti following each other.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on both cars, they drove off. Officers later found the silver Infiniti wrecked out on Bishops Gate Drive.

The driver, Drama Compton, 22, tried to run away but officers were able to catch him after a brief foot chase, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, officers learned the Infiniti had been stolen. Officers also found a Michael Kors backpack that had six individual wrapped baggies of marijuana.

The affidavit said Compton admitted to driving the car and knew it was stolen. He told police he had bought the car for $350.

Jail records show Compton is facing several charges including convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, resisting official detention, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property between $2,500-10,000.