Drive-by shooting leaves homes and vehicles damaged with bullet holes

One driver, out of the three suspects who were involved, has been detained by Southaven Police.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — On Thursday afternoon, the Southaven Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the area of Horn Lake Rd and Rasco Hills. When officers arrived on the scene, there were several houses and vehicles with bullet holes.

Witnesses said that the shots had been fired from three vehicles that were involved in a fight.

One of the suspect vehicles was located and stopped by police in the area of Stateline Road and Highway 51. The driver of the vehicle has been detained for questioning. No one was injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Southaven Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS (8477).