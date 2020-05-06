Drive-by shooting in southeast Memphis leaves man fighting for his life

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Memphis Thursday night.
The drive-by shooting happened in the 6600 block of Quail Covey Drive just before 8pm. According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They say the suspect was possibly in a light blue Ford Mustang with chrome wheels.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
