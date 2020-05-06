x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

crime

Drive-by shooting in southeast Memphis leaves man fighting for his life

Shooting happened just before 8pm Thursday night
crime scene

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Memphis Thursday night.

The drive-by shooting happened in the 6600 block of Quail Covey Drive just before 8pm. According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They say the suspect was possibly in a light blue Ford Mustang with chrome wheels. 

If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

RELATED: Man charged in shooting death of woman killed in Frayser

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting in Germantown leaves one dead

RELATED: Child shot to death in Fox Meadows

RELATED: Child shot, killed inside of Northeast Memphis apartment complex

RELATED: Memphis Police investigating shooting death in Raleigh

RELATED: Man charged in shooting deaths of two women in Southeast Shelby County

RELATED: Woman comes home and finds her boyfriend shot to death, police charge man with first degree murder

RELATED: 16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide

RELATED: 11-year-old shot at Whitehaven apartment complex, man & 13-year-old charged

RELATED: Hickory Hill teen indicted in triple shooting