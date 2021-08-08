Driver indicted in alcohol-related vehicular homicide case

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020, in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Germantown Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was driving at a high rate of speed on I-40 last summer when he crashed into the concrete median has been indicted in the death of a passenger who was partially ejected in the crash.

A grand jury indicted Richard Brooks, 26, on felony counts of vehicular homicide involving intoxication and vehicular homicide involving recklessness, and on misdemeanor counts of DUI with a BAC over .08, DUI involving an intoxicant, and reckless driving. He is free on $5,000 bond.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020, in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Germantown Parkway. Two other motorists said Brooks was traveling at an estimated 100 mph and racing with another vehicle when he swerved and struck the center concrete median.