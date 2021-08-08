Driver indicted in alcohol-related vehicular homicide case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was driving at a high rate of speed on I-40 last summer when he crashed into the concrete median has been indicted in the death of a passenger who was partially ejected in the crash.
A grand jury indicted Richard Brooks, 26, on felony counts of vehicular homicide involving intoxication and vehicular homicide involving recklessness, and on misdemeanor counts of DUI with a BAC over .08, DUI involving an intoxicant, and reckless driving. He is free on $5,000 bond.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020, in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Germantown Parkway. Two other motorists said Brooks was traveling at an estimated 100 mph and racing with another vehicle when he swerved and struck the center concrete median.
His passenger, David Crume, 27, was partially ejected, struck the top of the median, and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force head injuries. Investigators said liquor and beer bottles were found inside and near Brooks’ vehicle.