Driver, Memphis Police officer exchange gunfire in Frayser after attempted traffic stop

Memphis Police said the shootout happened after officers attempted to stop a car after running a red light.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an incident in Fraser Thursday afternoon where a driver and a Memphis Police officer exchanged gunfire after an attempted traffic stop.

According to MPD, at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, officers in the area of Mark Twain St. and Pueblo Ave. attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Nissan that ran a red light at Frayser Blvd. and Overton Crossing.

The Nissan struck a curve east of Mark Twain street and the two occupants fled on foot. The driver fled the car armed with a long gun and a handgun, which was recovered near where the passenger exited the vehicle

Officers then pursued both people on foot. The passenger was taken into custody without incident as an officer pursued the driver.

That's when Memphis police said the driver fired shots at the officer at the 3500 block of Denver Street. The officer then returned fire. no injuries were reported from the gunfire exchange. MPD said additional officers got into the area and were able to detain the driver.

The driver was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition from injuries he received while running through the wooded area.