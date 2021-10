Memphis Police said it happened Wednesday morning at Summer and Eastern, between Waring and Graham.

It happened Wednesday morning at Summer and Eastern, between Waring and Graham.

Officers who responded found a man shot. He had crashed into a tree and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a black GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.