Drug task force stops truck carrying 282 pounds of drugs on I-40

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was placed in custody after the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found over 200 pounds of marijuana Monday night on a pickup truck in Haywood County.

After an agent and K9 assigned from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department found probable cause to search the truck, the agents discovered about 282 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana in garbage bags beneath a tonneau cover in the back, according to the task force.